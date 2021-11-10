SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.83

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.83 and last traded at $80.26, with a volume of 29212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

