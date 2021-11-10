Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $32,693.41 and $1,923.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.20 or 0.00407072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.