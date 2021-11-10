Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$59.00 at Cormark

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.64.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$48.93 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.26.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

