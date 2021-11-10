Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.83. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $52.29.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 41.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

