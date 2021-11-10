SPS Commerce, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SPS Commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $145.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.20. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

