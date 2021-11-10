SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.180-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Shares of SPXC opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. SPX has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.21.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SPX worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.