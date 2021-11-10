Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $230.78 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Square by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 29.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Square by 83.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

