Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 439 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BRC opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. Brady Co. has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

