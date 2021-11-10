Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 4,706 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

