Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 78,297 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after buying an additional 252,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after buying an additional 1,863,153 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $45.30 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

