Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.63. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

