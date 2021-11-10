Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,883 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.