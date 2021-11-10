Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 55,030 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after buying an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Shares of DK stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.03. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

