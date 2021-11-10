SSR Mining Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of SSRM opened at $17.66 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,589,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,760,000 after acquiring an additional 896,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,643,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 236,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

