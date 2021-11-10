State Street Corp Acquires 253,553 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,553 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $67,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,208,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.05.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

