State Street Corp Purchases 169,827 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

State Street Corp raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.85% of Moelis & Company worth $69,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 234,861 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after buying an additional 162,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after buying an additional 141,401 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 133,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MC opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

