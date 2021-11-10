State Street Corp Purchases 47,889 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $71,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 204.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 17.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 54.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $583,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MHO opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

