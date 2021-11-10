State Street Corp Purchases 53,122 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

State Street Corp increased its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.74% of Arvinas worth $65,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arvinas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,946 shares of company stock valued at $32,629,900. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARVN opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

