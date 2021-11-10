Stefan Demmerle Sells 6,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after purchasing an additional 365,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in BorgWarner by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

