Stefan Demmerle Sells 6,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE BWA opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
