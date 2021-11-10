Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded up C$1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,273. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$39.95 and a 12 month high of C$54.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJ. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.64.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

