Step Finance (STEP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.02 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Step Finance has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00075793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00078685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00099958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,913.79 or 0.99743173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,716.66 or 0.07030761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

