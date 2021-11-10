STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE STE traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $230.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.51. STERIS has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.17.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

