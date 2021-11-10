Steve Aselage Sells 10,000 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Aselage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.