Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 202,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.40. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

