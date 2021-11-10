Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 449,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 202.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

