Stifel Financial Corp Sells 20,048 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,048 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Davis Select International ETF worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINT. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 544,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 394,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 185,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of DINT opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. Davis Select International ETF has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

