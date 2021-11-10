Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,248 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Trustmark by 589.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trustmark by 42.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

