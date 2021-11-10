Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at about $1,420,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 42,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

