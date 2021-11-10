Stifel Nicolaus Increases Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$8.50

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 94.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.