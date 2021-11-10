Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of The AZEK Call Options (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 11,022 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,306% compared to the average volume of 784 call options.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in The AZEK by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The AZEK by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in The AZEK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The AZEK by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The AZEK by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

