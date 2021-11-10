Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman Sells 5,000 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David P. Heintzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00.

Shares of SYBT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $66.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 29.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after purchasing an additional 678,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,032,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

