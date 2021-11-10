Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,089 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. The company had a trading volume of 39,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

