Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,098 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.20% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBMK. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,462. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $26.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.

