Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,120 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $185,055,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $17,650,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,108,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average of $140.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

