Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Chevron by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Chevron by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1,598.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 99,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,239. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average is $104.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,401 shares of company stock valued at $27,737,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.