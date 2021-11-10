Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 28 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $957.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $898.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $885.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $645.12 and a 52 week high of $971.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

