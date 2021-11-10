Storj Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002374 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $572.63 million and $51.76 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00055295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00222607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,282,027 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

