Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.35

Shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.30, with a volume of 1804143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

SRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$6.30 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Storm Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$766.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2,955.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.99.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Storm Resources Company Profile (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

