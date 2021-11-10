Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) vs. AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Head-To-Head Review

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stratus Properties and AMREP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties $61.01 million 4.72 -$22.79 million ($3.31) -10.57 AMREP $40.07 million 2.97 $7.39 million $1.11 14.62

AMREP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stratus Properties. Stratus Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMREP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stratus Properties and AMREP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties -54.49% -15.78% -3.37% AMREP 18.19% 9.78% 8.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stratus Properties and AMREP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratus Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of AMREP shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Stratus Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AMREP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Stratus Properties has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMREP has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMREP beats Stratus Properties on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events. The Real Estate Operations segment pertains to the firm’s residential properties. The Leasing Operations segment offers office buildings and retail spaces. The company was founded on March 11, 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

