Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.