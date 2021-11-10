Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,805. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 199,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 144.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

