Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.85 ($17.47).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SZU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

ETR SZU traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €13.70 ($16.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.74. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €14.62 ($17.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.