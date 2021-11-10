Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Set at C$23.75 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$23.75 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.53.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

