Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director Sells $195,154.63 in Stock

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SUM traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.83. 670,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,987. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $112,000.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

