Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $57.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $8,463,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,157,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

