Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Billion

Analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post sales of $4.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $5.09 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $15.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $17.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $22.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,388. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $42.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 180.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

