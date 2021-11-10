SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.60

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.60 and last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 93529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$956.48 million and a PE ratio of 11.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.19.

About SunOpta (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

