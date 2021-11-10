Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $76.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,947 shares of company stock worth $7,907,766. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 58.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

