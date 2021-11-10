Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,326,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after acquiring an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,245,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,810 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

