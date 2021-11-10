Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.750-$-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.12 million.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.
Shares of SRDX traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.62 million, a P/E ratio of 521.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $62.27.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surmodics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Surmodics worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
Surmodics Company Profile
SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.
